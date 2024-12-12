Lifestyle

8 Nushrratt Bharuccha Inspired Saree Looks

Black Saree with Cutout Tube Blouse

Nushrratt Bharuccha's black saree look is stunning. A plain black saree with a shiny silk border and a unique tube cutout blouse.

Red Silk Zari Work Saree

This beautiful zari-embellished red saree is perfect for wedding ceremonies. Pair it with gold jewelry for a glowing look. Find similar sarees under 5000.

Pink Chiffon Saree with Silver Blouse

Nushrratt paired a pink chiffon saree with a sequined and pearl-work bralette blouse for a bold look, perfect for a friend's wedding.

Light Purple Shimmery Saree

Make a grand entrance at your friend's wedding with this light purple shimmery saree and backless blouse combination.

Black Saree with Bralette Blouse

Nushrratt styles a black saree with pink and white straps and a black bralette blouse. A heavy necklace enhances the party-perfect look.

Floral Print Red Saree

This lightweight floral print red saree is perfect for a simple and sober look for small events or at-home wear. Find similar sarees under 1000.

Pink Saree with Puff Sleeves Blouse

The puff sleeves with a deep V-neck blouse paired with a plain pink saree create a beautiful look. A stunning necklace completes the ensemble.

