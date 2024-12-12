Lifestyle
Nushrratt Bharuccha's black saree look is stunning. A plain black saree with a shiny silk border and a unique tube cutout blouse.
This beautiful zari-embellished red saree is perfect for wedding ceremonies. Pair it with gold jewelry for a glowing look. Find similar sarees under 5000.
Nushrratt paired a pink chiffon saree with a sequined and pearl-work bralette blouse for a bold look, perfect for a friend's wedding.
Make a grand entrance at your friend's wedding with this light purple shimmery saree and backless blouse combination.
Nushrratt styles a black saree with pink and white straps and a black bralette blouse. A heavy necklace enhances the party-perfect look.
This lightweight floral print red saree is perfect for a simple and sober look for small events or at-home wear. Find similar sarees under 1000.
The puff sleeves with a deep V-neck blouse paired with a plain pink saree create a beautiful look. A stunning necklace completes the ensemble.
Chanakya Niti REVEALS the top 5 traits husbands value most
7 Kajal Aggarwal-inspired saree looks
Nora Fatehi Saree Designs: Glamorous party wear looks you can't miss
Jaswant Thada: The Taj Mahal of Marwar in Rajasthan's Jodhpur