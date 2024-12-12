(PHOTOS) Sunny Leone's stunning saree looks for parties and weddings

Lifestyle
A sober saree gives a classy look. Sunny Leone teamed a satin white saree with a halter neck blouse and a three-layered necklace for a bold look.
A green satin saree will give a gorgeous look to any figure. Sunny Leone completed the look with a heavily worked bralette blouse and silver accessories.
A combination of tradition and fashion, the Thai slit saree gives a royal look. Sunny wore a black saree with silver work and a sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
Silk sarees are always in fashion. Wear a turquoise saree with a single border instead of heavy work. The round neck blouse and silver earrings add to Sunny's look.
Black always gives a hot look. Wear a sequin saree like Sunny's for a killer look at a friend's wedding.
From festive seasons to parties, Sunny's Gujarati bandhani saree will give an amazing look. She has worn it traditionally. You can also recreate it with a golden blouse.
If you don't like a heavy look, wear a ruffle saree like Sunny Leone. She paired it with a matching heavy V-neck blouse and belt.
