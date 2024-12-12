Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Sunny Leone's stunning saree looks for parties and weddings

Plain Satin Saree

A sober saree gives a classy look. Sunny Leone teamed a satin white saree with a halter neck blouse and a three-layered necklace for a bold look. 

Green Satin Saree

A green satin saree will give a gorgeous look to any figure. Sunny Leone completed the look with a heavily worked bralette blouse and silver accessories.

Thai Slit Saree

A combination of tradition and fashion, the Thai slit saree gives a royal look. Sunny wore a black saree with silver work and a sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline. 

Silk Saree

Silk sarees are always in fashion. Wear a turquoise saree with a single border instead of heavy work. The round neck blouse and silver earrings add to Sunny's look.

Black Sequin Saree

Black always gives a hot look. Wear a sequin saree like Sunny's for a killer look at a friend's wedding.

Gujarati Bandhani Saree

From festive seasons to parties, Sunny's Gujarati bandhani saree will give an amazing look. She has worn it traditionally. You can also recreate it with a golden blouse.

Ruffle Saree

If you don't like a heavy look, wear a ruffle saree like Sunny Leone. She paired it with a matching heavy V-neck blouse and belt. 

New Year 2025: Know Full moon dates, festivals, auspicious observances

(PHOTOS) TMKOC Actress Deepti Sadhwani's 8 sarees, lehenga styles

(PHOTOS) Nushrratt Bharuccha Saree Designs for Parties and Weddings

Chanakya Niti REVEALS the top 5 traits husbands value most