AI can boost mental health

AI is already employed in many industries to make processing easier. Well, here are a few ways it can improve mental healthcare.
 

Image credits: Getty

Unify physical and mental health care

Machine learning algorithms can be used to notify medical professionals that a patient is likely to experience a significant mental health issue based on their medical history

Image credits: Getty

Minimising prejudices

By examining speech patterns and facial expressions, algorithms have previously shown to be effective in spotting symptoms of diseases such as depression.

Image credits: Getty

Highlighting early indicators

A study said that language analysis-based algorithms had a 100% success rate in identifying youth who were likely to experience psychosis.

Image credits: Getty

Assisting around-the-clock

Apps and chatbots are available to everyone, regardless of location. They are a reasonably priced and low-cost treatment alternative. 

Image credits: Getty

De-stigmatisation of mental health concerns

Although there is no blood test for mental health conditions, a machine learning algorithm may eventually serve as a kind of substitute medical-based practises.

Image credits: Getty
