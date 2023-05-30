Lifestyle
AI is already employed in many industries to make processing easier. Well, here are a few ways it can improve mental healthcare.
Machine learning algorithms can be used to notify medical professionals that a patient is likely to experience a significant mental health issue based on their medical history
By examining speech patterns and facial expressions, algorithms have previously shown to be effective in spotting symptoms of diseases such as depression.
A study said that language analysis-based algorithms had a 100% success rate in identifying youth who were likely to experience psychosis.
Apps and chatbots are available to everyone, regardless of location. They are a reasonably priced and low-cost treatment alternative.
Although there is no blood test for mental health conditions, a machine learning algorithm may eventually serve as a kind of substitute medical-based practises.