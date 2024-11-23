Lifestyle
Rarely anyone sings this song after a breakup. The pain is intense. Here, we'll share the experiences and advice of 9 people that you too can follow to mend your broken heart.
After a 10-year relationship ended, I hit the gym daily, stayed consistent at work, and focused on rediscovering myself. Staying busy proved to be the best way forward.
Blocked their number and unfollowed them on social media. This stopped the hope that they would ever come back. Also, kept reminding myself of their aspects that weren't so good.
Working out improved my fitness and mental strength. Reconnecting with old friends I had distanced myself from during the relationship also brought comfort and positivity.
'Spent time with someone new after the breakup. It really works like magic.' One way to move on is to prepare yourself for new experiences.
'Remembering old love is always biased. What you liked always outweighs the reasons for the breakup. Focus on new activities, go out and travel.'
'One night I just drank scotch and listened to heavy metal songs. Punched the closet door in anger. The next morning my hand hurt, but my heart felt lighter.'
Sit with friends, enjoy a beer, and cherish the good times. It's not just loss but memories that matter—moments that will bring joy and shape your happiness in the future.
'Feel your pain, but don't let it dominate you. Crying, getting angry, being sad is all okay, but don't drag it out too long.'