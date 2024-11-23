Lifestyle

Yami Gautam's Trendy Lehenga & Saree Looks

Dress up in these trendy lehengas and sarees to emulate Yami Gautam's style.

Frill Saree + Tube Style Blouse

If you have short hair like Yami Gautam but want to wear a saree, try a frilled saree with stripes and a tube-style blouse.

Flared Lehenga with Curly Hair

For short, curly hair and a desire for Indian attire, choose a flared lehenga in dark and light blue combination.

Cotton Silk Saree Pairing

Cotton silk sarees look beautiful on women with short hair. Pair with a sleeveless V-neck blouse like Yami Gautam.

Metallic Lehenga Look

High-waisted metallic lehengas with threadwork look stunning on tall, slim women like Yami Gautam.

Try Organza Saree

Ivory organza sarees look beautiful on women with short hair. Pair it with a contrasting black silk blouse.

Try Hot Pink Lehenga

Hot pink lehengas with golden zari work look stunning on women with bob haircuts.

Indo-Western Style Saree

Indo-western outfits look stylish on women with short hair. Try a frilled Indo-western saree with a golden corset blouse.

