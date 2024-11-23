Bangalore to Mysore: 7 greenest cities of India

Lifestyle
Bangalore, the Garden City and Silicon Valley of India, blends technology with lush greenery. Key attractions: Lalbagh and Cubbon Park
Indore, India's cleanest city, boasts well-maintained gardens and green spaces. Key attractions: Lal Bagh Palace and Sirpur Lake
Mysore, renowned for greenery and cleanliness, earns top Swachh Bharat Urban accolades for its rich heritage and culture
Chandigarh, a Green City, features stunning parks and gardens. Clean streets and tree-lined roads make it a top green city contender
Gandhinagar, with 22 trees per resident, blends modern living with nature. Green spaces like Sarita Udhyan showcase its urban planning
Jamshedpur, the Steel City, is a green gem with 33% green space. It features parks like Jubilee Park and Tata Steel Zoological Park
Diu runs entirely on renewable energy during the day, generating 1.3 MW of solar power annually. It's also known for its natural beauty