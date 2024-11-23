Lifestyle

Bangalore to Mysore: 7 greenest cities of India

Bangalore, Karnataka

Bangalore, the Garden City and Silicon Valley of India, blends technology with lush greenery. Key attractions: Lalbagh and Cubbon Park

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Indore, India's cleanest city, boasts well-maintained gardens and green spaces. Key attractions: Lal Bagh Palace and Sirpur Lake

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore, renowned for greenery and cleanliness, earns top Swachh Bharat Urban accolades for its rich heritage and culture

Chandigarh

Chandigarh, a Green City, features stunning parks and gardens. Clean streets and tree-lined roads make it a top green city contender

Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Gandhinagar, with 22 trees per resident, blends modern living with nature. Green spaces like Sarita Udhyan showcase its urban planning

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, the Steel City, is a green gem with 33% green space. It features parks like Jubilee Park and Tata Steel Zoological Park

Diu, Daman and Diu

Diu runs entirely on renewable energy during the day, generating 1.3 MW of solar power annually. It's also known for its natural beauty

