11-Oct-2023, 12:43:05 pm

5 DIY Coffee masks for glowing complexion

Image credits: social media

Coffee and Honey Delight

Brew a strong cup of coffee and mix it with a tablespoon of honey. Apply this antioxidant-rich mask to your face. Rinse after 20 minutes for glowing skin.

Image credits: Freepik

Coffee-Coffee Bliss

Combine coffee grounds with cocoa powder and yogurt for a luxurious mask. Leave on for 15 minutes and unveil a refreshed complexion.

Image credits: Freepik

Coffee Coffee Elixir

Mix finely ground coffee with coconut oil to create an invigorating face mask. The coffee exfoliates & coconut oil hydrates, leaving your skin supple & radiant.

Image credits: Getty

Turmeric Wake-Up Call

Blend coffee grounds with turmeric and a splash of milk. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash away tiredness.
 

Image credits: Getty

Green Tea Infusion

Combine coffee grounds with green tea and a bit of lemon juice for a powerful antioxidant mask. Green tea soothes, coffee exfoliates, and lemon brightens. 
 

Image credits: Getty
