5 DIY Coffee masks for glowing complexion

Lifestyle
Brew a strong cup of coffee and mix it with a tablespoon of honey. Apply this antioxidant-rich mask to your face. Rinse after 20 minutes for glowing skin.
Combine coffee grounds with cocoa powder and yogurt for a luxurious mask. Leave on for 15 minutes and unveil a refreshed complexion.
Mix finely ground coffee with coconut oil to create an invigorating face mask. The coffee exfoliates & coconut oil hydrates, leaving your skin supple & radiant.
Blend coffee grounds with turmeric and a splash of milk. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash away tiredness.
Combine coffee grounds with green tea and a bit of lemon juice for a powerful antioxidant mask. Green tea soothes, coffee exfoliates, and lemon brightens.