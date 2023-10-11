Secret ingredients to make chicken biryani so delicious

Lifestyle
Kaima or Jeerakasala rice is a short-grain, fragrant rice variety traditionally used in Biryani
The marinated meat is usually marinated in a mixture of yogurt, spices, and herbs to enhance its flavor.
Spices such as cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and star will add depth and flavor to the dish.
It imparts a rich, buttery taste to the rice and meat
Fried onions are often used to garnish Biryani. They add sweetness and a crispy texture to the dish
Curry leaves are used to infuse a distinct, aromatic flavor
The milk adds a rich and creamy texture to the dish, and it's often used both in the cooking process and as a garnish.