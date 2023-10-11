Lifestyle

11-Oct-2023, 12:42:37 pm

Secret ingredients to make chicken biryani so delicious

Image credits: Freepik

Kaima rice

Kaima or Jeerakasala rice is a short-grain, fragrant rice variety traditionally used in  Biryani

Image credits: Freepik

Marinated chicken

The marinated meat is usually marinated in a mixture of yogurt, spices, and herbs to enhance its flavor.

Image credits: Freepik

Spices

Spices such as cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and star will add depth and flavor to the dish.

Image credits: Freepik

Desi ghee

It imparts a rich, buttery taste to the rice and meat

Image credits: Freepik

Fried onions

 Fried onions are often used to garnish  Biryani. They add sweetness and a crispy texture to the dish

Image credits: Freepik

Curry leaves

Curry leaves are used to infuse a distinct, aromatic flavor

Image credits: Freepik

Coconut milk

The milk adds a rich and creamy texture to the dish, and it's often used both in the cooking process and as a garnish.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One