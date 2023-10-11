Lifestyle

11-Oct-2023, 10:00:35 am

Discover rich flavors of Afghanistan: 7 must-try Afghan snacks

Image credits: Freepik

1. Bolani

These thin, stuffed flatbreads are a popular Afghan street food. They are typically filled with mashed potatoes and seasoned with spices like coriander and cumin.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Samosa

While similar to the Indian samosa, Afghan samosas have their own unique twist. They are often filled with minced meat, lentils and a blend of spices.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Mantoo

Mantoo are Afghan dumplings filled with seasoned ground meat, typically lamb or beef, and sometimes mixed with onions and herbs.

Image credits: our own

4. Quroot

Quroot is a dried yogurt-based snack. It's made by straining yogurt until it becomes solid and then drying it into small, tangy balls.

Image credits: others

5. Nan-e Nokhodchi

These sweet, little chickpea cookies are a delightful treat. Made with chickpea flour, sugar, and cardamom, they have a crumbly texture and a fragrant aroma.

Image credits: Instagram

6. Aashak

Aashak are Afghan dumplings, similar to mantoo but typically filled with a mixture of leeks and scallions. They are often served with a tomato-based sauce and a drizzle of yogurt.

Image credits: Getty

7. Nan-e Afghani

Afghan bread, known as nan, comes in various shapes and sizes. The most common type is a round flatbread baked in a tandoor oven.

Image credits: Pexel
