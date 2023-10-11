Discover rich flavors of Afghanistan: 7 must-try Afghan snacks

Lifestyle
These thin, stuffed flatbreads are a popular Afghan street food. They are typically filled with mashed potatoes and seasoned with spices like coriander and cumin.
While similar to the Indian samosa, Afghan samosas have their own unique twist. They are often filled with minced meat, lentils and a blend of spices.
Mantoo are Afghan dumplings filled with seasoned ground meat, typically lamb or beef, and sometimes mixed with onions and herbs.
Quroot is a dried yogurt-based snack. It's made by straining yogurt until it becomes solid and then drying it into small, tangy balls.
These sweet, little chickpea cookies are a delightful treat. Made with chickpea flour, sugar, and cardamom, they have a crumbly texture and a fragrant aroma.
Aashak are Afghan dumplings, similar to mantoo but typically filled with a mixture of leeks and scallions. They are often served with a tomato-based sauce and a drizzle of yogurt.
Afghan bread, known as nan, comes in various shapes and sizes. The most common type is a round flatbread baked in a tandoor oven.