Lifestyle
Avocado is rich in healthy fats and nutrients that can hydrate and smoothen your hair. Mash a ripe avocado and apply it as a mask for about 20 minutes before washing.
Warm up some coconut oil, apply it to your hair, and leave it on for at least an hour or overnight. Wash it out thoroughly to reveal smooth and shiny locks.
Aloe vera is not just for sunburns; it can also work wonders for your hair. Apply aloe vera gel to your hair, leave it on for 30 minutes, and then wash it out for a natural sheen.
Mash a ripe banana and mix it with honey. Apply this mask to your hair for around 30 minutes. The banana nourishes, while honey moisturizes and adds shine.
Whip egg whites and apply them to your hair, leaving them on for 20 minutes. Rinse with cold water. This protein boost can smoothen your hair.
Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and use it as a final rinse. This helps to close the hair cuticles, leaving your hair smoother and less prone to frizz.
Yogurt contains lactic acid, which can help exfoliate your scalp and make your hair smoother. Apply plain yogurt to your hair for 20-30 minutes before washing.