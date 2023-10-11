Hyderabadi to Thalassery: Exploring 7 delectable varieties of Biryani

Lifestyle
Hyderabadi Biryani is a true culinary masterpiece. Fragrant basmati rice is layered with marinated meat and slow-cooked with a blend of aromatic spices.
Lucknawi Biryani boasts a mild and aromatic profile. It is typically made with long-grain Basmati rice, tender chunks of meat, and a rich mix of spices.
Kolkata Biryani is a delightful fusion of Persian and Mughlai influences. It features fragrant rice cooked with juicy pieces of meat, often accompanied by potatoes.
From the Malabar region of Kerala, Thalassery Biryani stands out for its usage of small-grain, Khyma rice and a well-balanced blend of spices.
Ambur Biryani, originating from the Tamil Nadu region of India, is a spicy and flavorful variant. Seeraga samba rice, a short-grain aromatic rice, forms the base for this biryani.
Sindhi Biryani, a delectable creation from the Sindh region in Pakistan, is renowned for its unique fusion of flavors.
Dindigul Biryani is a South Indian delight, hailing from Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. This biryani showcases seeraga samba rice cooked with tender pieces of meat, often goat or mutton.