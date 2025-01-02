New Year 2025: 6 tips for effective Belly fat loss tips this year

Lifestyle
Many people aim to reduce belly fat in the new year. Follow these tips to achieve your goal
Eat protein-rich foods daily to reduce belly fat and lose weight. Protein reduces appetite and burns body fat
Drink plenty of water daily to lose weight and reduce belly fat. Water reduces appetite and calorie intake
Avoid sugary foods and sweets to reduce belly fat and prevent weight gain. These contribute to increased belly fat
Fiber-rich foods are beneficial for weight loss and reducing belly fat. They reduce appetite and burn stored fat
Regular exercise helps in weight loss and reduces belly fat. Exercise for 30 minutes daily to burn excess fat
Adequate sleep promotes overall health and helps reduce belly fat. Lack of sleep contributes to belly fat accumulation
New Year 2025: 8 career tips for successful year
PHOTOS: Avneet Kaur's stunning blouse designs for sarees
Chanakya Niti: Understanding women's nature and more
Heart to Immunity: 9 benefits of Coconut milk for health, wellness