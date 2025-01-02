Lifestyle

New Year 2025: 6 tips for effective Belly fat loss tips this year

Image credits: Getty

How to Reduce Belly Fat?

Many people aim to reduce belly fat in the new year. Follow these tips to achieve your goal

Image credits: Getty

Protein-rich Foods

Eat protein-rich foods daily to reduce belly fat and lose weight. Protein reduces appetite and burns body fat

Image credits: Getty

Drink Plenty of Water

Drink plenty of water daily to lose weight and reduce belly fat. Water reduces appetite and calorie intake

Image credits: our own

Avoid Sugary Foods

Avoid sugary foods and sweets to reduce belly fat and prevent weight gain. These contribute to increased belly fat

Image credits: Instagram

Fiber-rich Foods

Fiber-rich foods are beneficial for weight loss and reducing belly fat. They reduce appetite and burn stored fat

Image credits: Getty

Regular Exercise

Regular exercise helps in weight loss and reduces belly fat. Exercise for 30 minutes daily to burn excess fat

Image credits: Getty

Get Enough Sleep

Adequate sleep promotes overall health and helps reduce belly fat. Lack of sleep contributes to belly fat accumulation

Image credits: social media

New Year 2025: 8 career tips for successful year

PHOTOS: Avneet Kaur's stunning blouse designs for sarees

Chanakya Niti: Understanding women's nature and more

Heart to Immunity: 9 benefits of Coconut milk for health, wellness