10 stylish saree designs inspired from Bhagyashree's collection

Lifestyle
Ruffled designs are an evergreen fashion trend. Opt for a monochrome look with this saree. Try a glossy makeup look.
For a classic look, try a Kanjeevaram saree. It often features intricate work on the border and pallu. Choose pastel or ivory shades for a sober look.
If you want to try color combinations, choose a heavy border Banarasi saree. Style it with pearls or heavy jewelry.
For a fancy design, add your preferred work or lace to a plain saree. You can even use multiple heavy laces.
Pair this saree with colorful jhumkas. This neon lehenga-style saree creates a minimal yet fancy look.
Silk sarees are timeless. Choose a pallu work silk saree for a classic look. Many color combinations are available.
If you don't want a plain saree, opt for a floral print georgette saree. Multi-shade color combinations are trending.
Light prints and plain designs are always in fashion. Try pastel color combinations for a sober look.
This sequin work saree design comes in various colors. Try nude makeup and heavy earrings.