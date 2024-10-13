Lifestyle

10 stylish saree designs inspired from Bhagyashree's collection

Ruffled Detailing Saree

Ruffled designs are an evergreen fashion trend. Opt for a monochrome look with this saree. Try a glossy makeup look.

Kanjeevaram Ivory Saree

For a classic look, try a Kanjeevaram saree. It often features intricate work on the border and pallu. Choose pastel or ivory shades for a sober look.

Heavy Border Banarasi Saree

If you want to try color combinations, choose a heavy border Banarasi saree. Style it with pearls or heavy jewelry.

Stone Work Transparent Saree

For a fancy design, add your preferred work or lace to a plain saree. You can even use multiple heavy laces.

Neon Lehenga Style Saree

Pair this saree with colorful jhumkas. This neon lehenga-style saree creates a minimal yet fancy look.

Pallu Work Silk Saree

Silk sarees are timeless. Choose a pallu work silk saree for a classic look. Many color combinations are available.

Floral Print Georgette Saree

If you don't want a plain saree, opt for a floral print georgette saree. Multi-shade color combinations are trending.

Colorful Stripes Plain Saree

Light prints and plain designs are always in fashion. Try pastel color combinations for a sober look.

Sequin Work Saree Design

This sequin work saree design comes in various colors. Try nude makeup and heavy earrings.

