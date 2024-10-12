Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Seashell jewelry designs for festive look

Latest Seashell Jewelry Designs

Ditch the gold and silver, embrace a glamorous look with seashell jewelry. Explore the latest designs in seashell jewelry, from chokers to maang tikkas.

Seashell Choker Designs

Not just bangles and earrings, these seashell choker designs will perfectly complement your ethnic outfits.

Seashell Maang Tikka

Try this latest seashell maang tikka design for Haldi, Diwali, or Karwa Chauth.

Seashell Jewelry Set

This stunning seashell earring, maang tikka, and necklace set is perfect for weddings and festivals.

Seashell Long Earring Design

These seashell or cowrie shell long earrings will complement heavy ethnic outfits, funky styles, and floral dresses.

Seashell Full Jewelry Set

This seashell jewelry set is a perfect match for your wedding outfit. Skip flower jewelry and embrace the trendy seashell collection.

Find Next One