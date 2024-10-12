Karwa Chauth 2024: Seashell jewelry designs for festive look

Lifestyle
Ditch the gold and silver, embrace a glamorous look with seashell jewelry. Explore the latest designs in seashell jewelry, from chokers to maang tikkas.
Not just bangles and earrings, these seashell choker designs will perfectly complement your ethnic outfits.
Try this latest seashell maang tikka design for Haldi, Diwali, or Karwa Chauth.
This stunning seashell earring, maang tikka, and necklace set is perfect for weddings and festivals.
These seashell or cowrie shell long earrings will complement heavy ethnic outfits, funky styles, and floral dresses.
This seashell jewelry set is a perfect match for your wedding outfit. Skip flower jewelry and embrace the trendy seashell collection.