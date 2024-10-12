8 Makeup Mistakes to Avoid for Sensitive Skin

Lifestyle
People with sensitive skin should never use alcohol-based products or else the skin may immediately turn red or develop rashes.
People with sensitive skin should never share their makeup products with others. Sometimes this causes infection and skin irritation.
Using too many chemicals on the skin or eyes can cause problems. You may experience burning from applying too much kajal. Apply light kajal and liner.
Alcohol is used in makeup fixer which helps makeup last longer. You should not use such products on sensitive skin.
Using too much powder on the skin can show lines on your skin and spoil the entire makeup. Apply light powder after makeup.
The wrong shade of foundation for every skin type completely spoils the makeup. You should choose a foundation according to your skin shade.
While doing makeup on sensitive skin, you should be aware of the ingredients of all products. While applying blush, apply light blush, not too much.