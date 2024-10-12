Triptii Dimri's stunning pink saree look for festive party

Lifestyle
Actress Triptii Dimri was spotted in a pink transparent saree at an event. Triptii's saree look is truly captivating
Triptii Dimri's mirror and sequin work blouse with the pink star saree looks amazing. The sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline gives the actress a sizzling look
Triptii wore golden drop earrings to enhance her saree look. The diamond bracelet and statement ring on her hands also looked amazing
The actress chose a matte pink lipstick look with the baby pink saree. Pinkish blush and subtle makeup enhance her makeup look
You can choose Triptii's pink transparent saree and blouse look for a special function. Don't forget to style your hair in open curls
You can wear transparent or sheer sarees from festivals to parties. You can buy such a light embroidery saree and sequin work silver blouse for just Rs. 2000