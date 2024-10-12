Lifestyle

Triptii Dimri's stunning pink saree look for festive party

Triptii Dimri's Pink Saree

Actress Triptii Dimri was spotted in a pink transparent saree at an event. Triptii's saree look is truly captivating

Stunning Mirror Work Blouse

Triptii Dimri's mirror and sequin work blouse with the pink star saree looks amazing. The sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline gives the actress a sizzling look

Golden Drop Earrings

Triptii wore golden drop earrings to enhance her saree look. The diamond bracelet and statement ring on her hands also looked amazing

Matte Pink Lipstick Look

The actress chose a matte pink lipstick look with the baby pink saree. Pinkish blush and subtle makeup enhance her makeup look

Recreate this Look

You can choose Triptii's pink transparent saree and blouse look for a special function. Don't forget to style your hair in open curls

Affordable Style

You can wear transparent or sheer sarees from festivals to parties. You can buy such a light embroidery saree and sequin work silver blouse for just Rs. 2000

