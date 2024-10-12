Lifestyle

Aditi Rao Hydari's Stunning Jhumka Collection

Explore the latest designs of beautiful jhumkas for festivals. Golden, oxidized, Kundan, and Meenakari jhumkas will enhance every outfit

Latest Jhumka Designs

Explore the latest jhumka designs for festivals. Golden, oxidized, Kundan, and Meenakari jhumkas will complement any outfit

Golden Jhumka with Pearl Work

This golden jhumka design with delicate pearls enhances your ears and complements your outfit

Oxidized Long Jhumka with Pearl Work

This beautiful oxidized long jhumka with pearl work will match all your outfits

Kundan Jhumka Design

This Kundan jhumka design is perfect for wedding outfits, heavy suits, and lehengas

Simple Golden Oxidized Jhumka

This elegant and classy golden oxidized jhumka is perfect for cotton and Ajrak sarees

Meenakari Jhumka with Pearl Work

This jhumka features Meenakari work with delicate pearls, perfect for tissue and organza sarees or lehengas

Find Next One