Lifestyle
Explore the latest designs of beautiful jhumkas for festivals. Golden, oxidized, Kundan, and Meenakari jhumkas will enhance every outfit
Explore the latest jhumka designs for festivals. Golden, oxidized, Kundan, and Meenakari jhumkas will complement any outfit
This golden jhumka design with delicate pearls enhances your ears and complements your outfit
This beautiful oxidized long jhumka with pearl work will match all your outfits
This Kundan jhumka design is perfect for wedding outfits, heavy suits, and lehengas
This elegant and classy golden oxidized jhumka is perfect for cotton and Ajrak sarees
This jhumka features Meenakari work with delicate pearls, perfect for tissue and organza sarees or lehengas