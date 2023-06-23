Lifestyle

10 most popular lies people tell every day

Image credits: Freepik

"I'm fine."

People often admit to being okay when they're not, either to avoid burdening others or to maintain a facade of strength.

"I'll be there in 5 minutes."

People often use this to buy more time while running late.

"I have read and agree to the terms and conditions."

Most of us click on the "Agree" option without reading the lengthy terms and conditions.

"I'm stuck in traffic."

A typical justification individuals give for being late, which might false most of the times.

"I don't remember"

People say this to avoid their lack of knowledge or to evade a difficult question.

"I have plans already."

Sometimes used as an excuse to refuse invitations or bypass commitments.

"I'm sorry, I didn't see your message."

Often utilised as an excuse for not replying to a message.

"I'm not hungry."

People communicate this to avoid eating out socially.

"I'm just joking."

Sometimes used as a cover-up for hurtful or harsh comments.

"I'll start exercising/going to the gym next week."

A common promise that people make and postpone it later.

