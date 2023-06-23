10 most popular lies people tell every day

Lifestyle
People often admit to being okay when they're not, either to avoid burdening others or to maintain a facade of strength.
People often use this to buy more time while running late.
Most of us click on the "Agree" option without reading the lengthy terms and conditions.
A typical justification individuals give for being late, which might false most of the times.
People say this to avoid their lack of knowledge or to evade a difficult question.
Sometimes used as an excuse to refuse invitations or bypass commitments.
Often utilised as an excuse for not replying to a message.
People communicate this to avoid eating out socially.
Sometimes used as a cover-up for hurtful or harsh comments.
A common promise that people make and postpone it later.