Lifestyle
Jim Corbett National Park, which was founded in 1956 and is situated in the state of Uttarakhand. It's a popular tourist destination in India is this forest reserve.
It's haven for fascinating species, including Indian Elephants, Indian Bison, Tigers, and Swamp Deer. It is home to more than two thirds of world's endangered single-horned rhinos.
Established as Sawai Madhopur Game Sanctuary in 1955. The park is majorly famous for its tigers and is one of best locations to watch majestic predators in its natural habitat.
It is one of the highly popular forests in the world. The national park is known for its Asiatic Lions population. IT was founded in 1965 under the Project Tiger initiative.
Watching a tiger in the wild is a very special wildlife experience. It has several excellent reserves that are well-managed and have dense populations.
Periyar, which covers an area of 777 sq kms and is located in Western Ghats, is well-known for its Periyar National Park. It's robust elephant population is its major draw.
It was declared as a national park in the year 1974. The Bandipur Tiger Reserve boasts of almost 70 tiger reserves and more than 300 Asian Elephants, leopards and bears.