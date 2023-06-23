Lifestyle

7 wildlife destinations you need to visit in India

Image credits: Official websites

Jim Corbett

Jim Corbett National Park, which was founded in 1956 and is situated in the state of Uttarakhand. It's a popular tourist destination in India is this forest reserve. 

Image credits: Jim Corbett | Website

Kaziranga National Park

It's haven for fascinating species, including Indian Elephants, Indian Bison, Tigers, and Swamp Deer. It is home to more than two thirds of world's endangered single-horned rhinos. 

Image credits: Kaziranga National Park | website

Ranthambore National Park

Established as Sawai Madhopur Game Sanctuary in 1955. The park is majorly famous for its tigers and is one of best locations to watch majestic predators in its natural habitat.

Image credits: Ranthambore National Park | Website

Gir National Park

It is one of the highly popular forests in the world. The national park is known for its Asiatic Lions population. IT was founded in 1965 under the Project Tiger initiative.

Image credits: Gir National Park | Website

Kanha National Park

Watching a tiger in the wild is a very special wildlife experience. It has several excellent reserves that are well-managed and have dense populations.

Image credits: Kanha National Park | Website

Periyar National Park

Periyar, which covers an area of 777 sq kms and is located in Western Ghats, is well-known for its Periyar National Park. It's robust elephant population is its major draw.
 

Image credits: Periyar National Park | Website

Bandipur National Park

It was declared as a national park in the year 1974. The Bandipur Tiger Reserve boasts of almost 70 tiger reserves and more than 300 Asian Elephants, leopards and bears.

Image credits: Karnataka Tourism
Find Next One