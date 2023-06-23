Lifestyle

Golden Retriever to Shih Tzu-7 cutest and friendly dog breeds

Are you having a boring day? We've compiled a list of 07 adorable dog breeds in India to brighten your day and make you smile.

Image credits: Pixabay

Golden Retriever

There's a reason they're one of the most popular dogs in the country. Goldens always appear photogenic.

Image credits: Pixabay

Boxer

If you own a boxer, you are well aware that those large eyes gaze right into your soul. Prepare to melt when you add the head tilt.

Image credits: Pixabay

Beagle

Beagles are one of the most friendly dogs. Long and low-hanging, you’ll love watching those ears bounce in the air when these dogs run.

Image credits: Pixabay

Chow-chow

Their fluffy coats make them very cute, regal lion’s mane around the face. However, it is very challenging to teach comments.

Image credits: Pixabay

French Bulldog

The big-eared, low-energy puppies are arguably the prettiest housemates you could have. Furthermore, they never leave dishes in the washbasin.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Shih Tzu

If the huge, soulful eyes and floppy ears aren't enough, the attitude will. This breed is recognised for lavishing its owners with love and devotion.

Image credits: Pixabay

Cocker Spaniel

Lady and the Tramp, a Disney classic, demonstrated how dignified Cocker Spaniels can be. In real life, these happy canines enjoy long walks and lots of playing.

Image credits: Pixabay
