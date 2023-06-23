Golden Retriever to Shih Tzu-7 cutest and friendly dog breeds

Lifestyle
Are you having a boring day? We've compiled a list of 07 adorable dog breeds in India to brighten your day and make you smile.
There's a reason they're one of the most popular dogs in the country. Goldens always appear photogenic.
If you own a boxer, you are well aware that those large eyes gaze right into your soul. Prepare to melt when you add the head tilt.
Beagles are one of the most friendly dogs. Long and low-hanging, you’ll love watching those ears bounce in the air when these dogs run.
Their fluffy coats make them very cute, regal lion’s mane around the face. However, it is very challenging to teach comments.
The big-eared, low-energy puppies are arguably the prettiest housemates you could have. Furthermore, they never leave dishes in the washbasin.
If the huge, soulful eyes and floppy ears aren't enough, the attitude will. This breed is recognised for lavishing its owners with love and devotion.
Lady and the Tramp, a Disney classic, demonstrated how dignified Cocker Spaniels can be. In real life, these happy canines enjoy long walks and lots of playing.