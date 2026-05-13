Crispy fried fish, marinated in a mix of local spices. For seafood lovers in Kochi, this is a top-tier street food choice.
Super soft, bowl-shaped pancakes served with a creamy and mildly spiced stew. This is a truly delightful street food option you'll find in Kochi.
Flaky, layered parotta paired with a spicy beef curry. This is a much-loved street food combo all over Kochi.
The same layered parotta, this time served with a spicy egg roast. It's a super flavourful and filling street food dish you'll get in Kochi.
This is crispy fried chicken, marinated in aromatic local spices. It's a very popular street food snack in Kochi, perfect for any time.
Sweet and crispy banana fritters, a bit like our 'kele ke pakode'. It's a classic tea-time treat you'll find at almost every street food stall in Kochi.
These are the special items you get at 'Thattukadas' or roadside stalls. They serve a whole variety of local snacks, giving you a real taste of Kerala's diverse food.
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