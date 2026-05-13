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Kerala Porotta to Fish Fry-7 popular street food in Kochi

lifestyle May 13 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Freepik
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Kerala Fish Fry

Crispy fried fish, marinated in a mix of local spices. For seafood lovers in Kochi, this is a top-tier street food choice.

Image credits: stockphoto
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Appam with Stew

Super soft, bowl-shaped pancakes served with a creamy and mildly spiced stew. This is a truly delightful street food option you'll find in Kochi.

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Kerala Porotta with Beef Curry

Flaky, layered parotta paired with a spicy beef curry. This is a much-loved street food combo all over Kochi.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
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Kerala Parotta with Egg Roast

The same layered parotta, this time served with a spicy egg roast. It's a super flavourful and filling street food dish you'll get in Kochi.

Image credits: Freepik
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Kozhi Porichathu (Fried Chicken)

This is crispy fried chicken, marinated in aromatic local spices. It's a very popular street food snack in Kochi, perfect for any time.

Image credits: Freepik
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Kerala Banana Fritters (Pazham Pori)

Sweet and crispy banana fritters, a bit like our 'kele ke pakode'. It's a classic tea-time treat you'll find at almost every street food stall in Kochi.

Image credits: Freepik
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Thattukada Specials

These are the special items you get at 'Thattukadas' or roadside stalls. They serve a whole variety of local snacks, giving you a real taste of Kerala's diverse food.

Image credits: Freepik

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