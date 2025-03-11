Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos

Kerala
Practitioners recommend three proper meals a day with adequate calories, as eating too little can slow metabolism, while snacking between meals is discouraged.
Incorporate meditation, even for just 10 minutes each morning and evening, to lower cortisol levels and support fat burning.
If you want to lose weight, regular exercise is essential. Ayurvedic experts suggest exercising in the morning on an empty stomach for the best results.
In winter, focus on root vegetables (excluding potatoes, sweet potatoes), stored grains, nuts, seeds, while in warmer months, opt for green leafy vegetables, and fresh fruits.
Maintaining a consistent daily routine calms the nervous system and reduces stress, which in turn supports Ayurvedic weight loss efforts.
An Ayurvedic cleanse gives your metabolism a break, helping the body repair and rejuvenate. It can be as simple as eating light foods like fruits or vegetable salads.
