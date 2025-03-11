Kerala

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos

Image credits: AI

Eat 3 meals without snacking in between

Practitioners recommend three proper meals a day with adequate calories, as eating too little can slow metabolism, while snacking between meals is discouraged.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Meditation

Incorporate meditation, even for just 10 minutes each morning and evening, to lower cortisol levels and support fat burning.

Image credits: Freepik

Exercise

If you want to lose weight, regular exercise is essential. Ayurvedic experts suggest exercising in the morning on an empty stomach for the best results.

Image credits: Getty

Seasonal foods

In winter, focus on root vegetables (excluding potatoes, sweet potatoes), stored grains, nuts, seeds, while in warmer months, opt for green leafy vegetables, and fresh fruits.

Image credits: Getty

Daily Routine

Maintaining a consistent daily routine calms the nervous system and reduces stress, which in turn supports Ayurvedic weight loss efforts.

Image credits: Freepik

Dietary cleanse

An Ayurvedic cleanse gives your metabolism a break, helping the body repair and rejuvenate. It can be as simple as eating light foods like fruits or vegetable salads.
 

Image credits: pinterest

