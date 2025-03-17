Kerala

Marari Beach to Poovar Beach: Best 7 beaches you must visit in Kerala

Image credits: AI generated

Marari Beach, Alappuzha

Known for its golden sands, swaying coconut palms, and tranquil atmosphere, Marari is a perfect destination for travelers seeking peace and relaxation.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Varkala Beach, Thiruvananthapuram

The beach is renowned for its mineral springs, believed to have healing properties, and the nearby ancient Janardanaswamy Temple, which adds a spiritual vibe.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Alappuzha beach

This serene beach is famous for its 150-year-old pier that extends into the Arabian Sea, offering stunning sunset views.

Image credits: our own

Poovar Beach

Nestled between the tranquil Neyyar River and the Arabian Sea, Poovar Beach is renowned for its golden sands, calm backwaters, and unspoiled natural beauty.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Cherai Beach, Kochi

Often referred to as the "Princess of the Arabian Sea," Cherai Beach offers a perfect blend of sea and backwaters. It is located on Vypin Island.

Image credits: Getty

Nattika beach, Thrissur

Nattika gained popularity after being featured in the iconic Malayalam movie Chemmeen.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Bekal Beach, Kasaragod

This picturesque beach stretches along the Arabian Sea and offers a tranquil setting with golden sands, swaying palm trees, and the majestic backdrop of the fort’s laterite walls.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Guruvayur to Padmanabhaswamy: 7 must temples to visit in Kerala

Kerala: Explore the beauty of Idukki's misty hills and waterfalls

Attukal Pongala 2025: Why you should visit Attukal Bhagavathy Temple?

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos