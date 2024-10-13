Kerala

Kerala invests Rs 8000 crore in National Highway development

Minister R Bindu announced Kerala Govt's Rs 8000 crore contribution to NH development.

Image credits: Getty

5580 Crore Paid to the Central Government

Kerala paid Rs 5580 crore to the Central Govt for NH 66 development.

Image credits: Getty

Response on behalf of Mohammed Riyas

Minister Bindu's response to Anoop Jacob's submission in the Assembly was on behalf of PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas.

Image credits: Getty

Kerala Bears 25% of the Cost

Kerala agreed to bear 25% of the land acquisition cost.

Image credits: Getty

Vizhinjam-Navayikulam Outer Ring Road

Kerala's liability for the Vizhinjam-Navayikulam Outer Ring Road is Rs 1629.24 crore.

Image credits: Getty

Kerala Bears this Cost of 424 Crore

Kerala bore the cost of Rs 424 crore for the NH 544, Ernakulam Bypass.

Image credits: Getty

317.35 Crore for this Road

Kerala also bore the cost of Rs 317.35 crore for the Kollam-Chengotta Greenfield Highway.

Image credits: Getty

3D Notification After Addressing Concerns

The National Highway Authority clarified that the 3D notification will be issued only after addressing concerns.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One