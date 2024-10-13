Kerala invests Rs 8000 crore in National Highway development

Kerala
Minister R Bindu announced Kerala Govt's Rs 8000 crore contribution to NH development.
Kerala paid Rs 5580 crore to the Central Govt for NH 66 development.
Minister Bindu's response to Anoop Jacob's submission in the Assembly was on behalf of PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas.
Kerala agreed to bear 25% of the land acquisition cost.
Kerala's liability for the Vizhinjam-Navayikulam Outer Ring Road is Rs 1629.24 crore.
Kerala bore the cost of Rs 424 crore for the NH 544, Ernakulam Bypass.
Kerala also bore the cost of Rs 317.35 crore for the Kollam-Chengotta Greenfield Highway.
The National Highway Authority clarified that the 3D notification will be issued only after addressing concerns.