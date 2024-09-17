Kerala

Kochi's New 44 km Super Bypass: A Game-Changer for Connectivity

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a six-lane Kochi bypass starting from Nettoor on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66.

Image credits: Getty

44 Kilometers Long

Land acquisition process begins for the 44 km long Kochi bypass proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) between Nettoor and Karayamparambu.

Image credits: Getty

Reduced Traffic

The new road is intended to reduce traffic on the Aroor-Edappally NH 66 bypass and the Edappally-Angamaly NH 544.

Image credits: Getty

290.58 Hectares of Land

The Revenue Department faces the daunting task of acquiring a total of 290.58 hectares of land.

Image credits: Getty

Passing Through Villages

Land is being acquired for the proposed national highway from 18 villages in Aluva (six villages), Kunnathunad (eight villages) and Kanayannur (four villages) taluks.

Image credits: Getty

Notification Issued

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a 3(A) preliminary notification to commence land acquisition proceedings.

Image credits: Getty

100 Surveyors

Around 100 surveyors from different villages will carry out the land acquisition process. A separate file will be prepared for each land parcel as part of the land acquisition.

Image credits: Getty

Kochi Bypass

Ground level survey, verification of survey numbers, preparation of sketches and other details will be completed first. It is expected to be completed within about a year.

Image credits: Getty

Angamaly Traffic Relief

The new road will also provide a solution to the traffic jam in Angamaly.

Image credits: Getty
