Kochi's New 44 km Super Bypass: A Game-Changer for Connectivity

Kerala
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a six-lane Kochi bypass starting from Nettoor on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66.
Land acquisition process begins for the 44 km long Kochi bypass proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) between Nettoor and Karayamparambu.
The new road is intended to reduce traffic on the Aroor-Edappally NH 66 bypass and the Edappally-Angamaly NH 544.
The Revenue Department faces the daunting task of acquiring a total of 290.58 hectares of land.
Land is being acquired for the proposed national highway from 18 villages in Aluva (six villages), Kunnathunad (eight villages) and Kanayannur (four villages) taluks.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a 3(A) preliminary notification to commence land acquisition proceedings.
Around 100 surveyors from different villages will carry out the land acquisition process. A separate file will be prepared for each land parcel as part of the land acquisition.
Ground level survey, verification of survey numbers, preparation of sketches and other details will be completed first. It is expected to be completed within about a year.
The new road will also provide a solution to the traffic jam in Angamaly.