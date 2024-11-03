Nava Kerala Bus to return as Super Deluxe AC

Kerala
The Nava Kerala bus, used by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is back.
The bus returns as a Super Deluxe AC bus.
The refurbished bus is expected back in service within two weeks.
The refurbishment cost is estimated at Rs 10 lakhs.
The Nava Kerala bus was initially purchased for Rs 1.16 crore.
The number of seats will be increased from 26 to 38.
The bus had amenities like a restroom, hydraulic lift, washbasin, TV, music system, and mobile charger.
The toilet will be downsized to accommodate more passenger seats, and the hydraulic lift may be removed.
The bus previously operated as the Garuda Premium luxury service from Kozhikode to Bengaluru but was discontinued due to losses.
The previous fare from Kozhikode to Bengaluru was Rs 1171. The fare is expected to be lower with the Super Deluxe AC conversion.