Nava Kerala Bus to return as Super Deluxe AC

The Nava Kerala bus, used by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is back.

Now Super Deluxe AC

The bus returns as a Super Deluxe AC bus.

When will it arrive?

The refurbished bus is expected back in service within two weeks.

Cost: Rs 10 Lakhs

The refurbishment cost is estimated at Rs 10 lakhs.

Initial Investment

The Nava Kerala bus was initially purchased for Rs 1.16 crore.

Increased Seating

The number of seats will be increased from 26 to 38.

Great Amenities

The bus had amenities like a restroom, hydraulic lift, washbasin, TV, music system, and mobile charger.

Changes Coming

The toilet will be downsized to accommodate more passenger seats, and the hydraulic lift may be removed.

Garuda Premium's Loss

The bus previously operated as the Garuda Premium luxury service from Kozhikode to Bengaluru but was discontinued due to losses.

Reduced Fare Expected

The previous fare from Kozhikode to Bengaluru was Rs 1171. The fare is expected to be lower with the Super Deluxe AC conversion.

