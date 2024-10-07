Kerala: Longest cantilever Vagamon glass bridge to reopen soon

Kerala
India's largest glass bridge opened in the hills of Vagamon in August 2023. However, it has been closed for more than 125 days citing safety concerns.
There was a visitor limit of 1,000 people a day. 15 individuals were permitted at a time. The entry fee was Rs 250 per head.
The glass bridge, built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, is a public-private joint venture located 3,500 feet above sea level.
On May 29, the tourism department issued an advisory halting all adventure activities and boating near water bodies due to forecasts of heavy rain.
The renowned glass bridge is located at the adventure park in Kolahalamedu, Vagamon.
Permission has been granted to open the closed glass bridge. The date will be announced soon by Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council