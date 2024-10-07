Kerala

Kerala: Longest cantilever Vagamon glass bridge to reopen soon

India's largest glass bridge opened in the hills of Vagamon in August 2023. However, it has been closed for more than 125 days citing safety concerns. 

Image credits: our own

1000 people limit

There was a visitor limit of 1,000 people a day. 15 individuals were permitted at a time. The entry fee was Rs 250 per head. 

Image credits: our own

Construction budget

The glass bridge, built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, is a public-private joint venture located 3,500 feet above sea level.

Image credits: our own

Closed on May 29

On May 29, the tourism department issued an advisory halting all adventure activities and boating near water bodies due to forecasts of heavy rain.

Image credits: our own

Location

The renowned glass bridge is located at the adventure park in Kolahalamedu, Vagamon.

Image credits: our own

Permission to reopen

Permission has been granted to open the closed glass bridge. The date will be announced soon by Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council

Image credits: our own
Find Next One