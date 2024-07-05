Why Karnataka govt banned electric bike taxi service in Bengaluru

Karnataka
The Karnataka government has banned electric bike taxi services across Bengaluru, impacting urban mobility and employment opportunities.
The Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021, initiated under the BJP government, had sparked mixed reactions from stakeholders, including protests by auto and cab drivers.
Safety concerns, particularly for women passengers, and legal disputes led to the scheme's cancellation by the Congress government.
Protests by private transport unions and the formation of a committee under BMR CLMD prompted the government to review and ban the electric bike taxi scheme.
The government's decision to ban electric bike taxis aimed to restore order, citing the committee's report on operational challenges and incomplete implementation.
The public's reaction to the ban highlighted debates on job creation versus regulatory concerns and raised questions about the future of urban mobility in Bengaluru.
Alternative transport solutions emerging post-ban and the policy implications for Karnataka's urban transport framework are being closely scrutinized.
The impact of the electric bike taxi ban on Bengaluru's commuters and the potential pathways forward in urban mobility solutions are subjects of current scrutiny.