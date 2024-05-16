Why are Bengaluru roads jammed during peak hours?

Karnataka
Main reason behind Bengaluru's traffic woes is vehicle breakdowns. Between Feb and April, over 2,462 road incidents were recorded, with a staggering 71% attributed to breakdowns.
Breakdowns cause delays of 15-20 minutes on routes likORR, Ballari Road, Tumakuru Road, Old Airport Road, and Old Madras Road, affecting commuters and businesses alike.
Accidents, bad roads, water-logging and public events compound traffic issues. The impending monsoon season heightens concerns over water-logging and its impact on traffic.
Authorities stress collective responsibility to address breakdowns, stressing collaboration among commercial vehicle associations, public transport, taxis, and individual owners.
To minimize breakdown disruptions, proactive steps are taken, like nightly engine checks and rapid response teams stationed at various depots for swift resolution.
ASTraM aids real-time reporting and resolution of traffic incidents including breakdowns. Collaborating with TMC, authorities assure smooth traffic flow, minimizing disruptions.