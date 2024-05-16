Karnataka

Why are Bengaluru roads jammed during peak hours?

Image credits: X

Vehicle breakdowns

Main reason behind Bengaluru's traffic woes is vehicle breakdowns. Between Feb and April, over 2,462 road incidents were recorded, with a staggering 71% attributed to breakdowns.

Image credits: X

Impact on Major routes

Breakdowns cause delays of 15-20 minutes on routes likORR, Ballari Road, Tumakuru Road, Old Airport Road, and Old Madras Road, affecting commuters and businesses alike.
 

Image credits: X

Accidents and poor road conditions

Accidents, bad roads, water-logging and public events compound traffic issues. The impending monsoon season heightens concerns over water-logging and its impact on traffic.

Image credits: X

Collective responsibility

Authorities stress collective responsibility to address breakdowns, stressing collaboration among commercial vehicle associations, public transport, taxis, and individual owners.

Image credits: X

Measures being taken

To minimize breakdown disruptions, proactive steps are taken, like nightly engine checks and rapid response teams stationed at various depots for swift resolution.

Image credits: X

Using AI technology

ASTraM aids real-time reporting and resolution of traffic incidents including breakdowns. Collaborating with TMC, authorities assure smooth traffic flow, minimizing disruptions.

Image credits: X
Find Next One