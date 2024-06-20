Renukaswamy murder case: 8 new IPC sections against Darshan and others

Karnataka
Darshan and his gang face additional charges under IPC sections including 120B (2 years to life) and 364 (life imprisonment) in the Renukaswamy murder case.
Section 302 (life imprisonment) has been invoked for murder, while Section 201 (life term) covers the destruction of evidence.
Section 364 (life imprisonment) was applied for kidnapping Renukaswamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru.
Sections 384 (3 years) and 355 (2 years) for extorting valuables and using criminal force respectively.
Section 148 (3 years) was added due to the use of deadly weapons during the assault.
Section 120B (2 years to life) relates to the alleged criminal conspiracy by Darshan and his associates.
Section 143 (6 months) pertains to the gathering to dispose of the victim's body after the murder.
Sections 147 (2 years) and 149 (2 years) have been included for rioting and gang assault respectively.
Each section carries specific imprisonment terms, reinforcing the legal net around the accused in this high-profile case.
Investigators emphasize the brutality of the crime as grounds for adding these stringent sections, ensuring justice for Renukaswamy.