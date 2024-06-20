 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Karnataka

Renukaswamy murder case: 8 new IPC sections against Darshan and others

Image credits: our own

New IPC sections added in Renukaswamy murder case

Darshan and his gang face additional charges under IPC sections including 120B (2 years to life) and 364 (life imprisonment) in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Image credits: our own

Severity of charges

Section 302 (life imprisonment) has been invoked for murder, while Section 201 (life term) covers the destruction of evidence.
 

Image credits: our own

Kidnapping charge

Section 364 (life imprisonment) was applied for kidnapping Renukaswamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru.
 

Image credits: our own

Extortion and assault

Sections 384 (3 years) and 355 (2 years) for extorting valuables and using criminal force respectively.
 

Image credits: our own

Use of deadly weapons

Section 148 (3 years) was added due to the use of deadly weapons during the assault.
 

Image credits: our own

Conspiracy allegations

Section 120B (2 years to life) relates to the alleged criminal conspiracy by Darshan and his associates.

Image credits: our own

Unlawful assembly

Section 143 (6 months) pertains to the gathering to dispose of the victim's body after the murder.

Image credits: our own

Riot and gang assault

Sections 147 (2 years) and 149 (2 years) have been included for rioting and gang assault respectively.
 

Image credits: our own

Legal ramifications

Each section carries specific imprisonment terms, reinforcing the legal net around the accused in this high-profile case.

Image credits: our own

Ongoing investigation

Investigators emphasize the brutality of the crime as grounds for adding these stringent sections, ensuring justice for Renukaswamy.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One