Nostalgic: What did Bengaluru look like in the 1990s?

Karnataka
Malleshwaram during the 90s. An X user shared that it was probably clicked during the Diwali celebration.
Canara Bank during the 90s, along the famous Cunningham road in Bengaluru.
The ever-busy Majestic Railway station in Bengaluru looked like this during the 90s.
During the 90s, bus and traffic congestion was not as common as it is now. The old red buses ruled the city, which takes us back to the Nostalgic days.
The iconic Double-decker buses once ruled the streets of Bengaluru and vanished away slowly from the streets. However, one good news is that they are hitting the streets soon!
These iconic Double-decker buses were once an attraction in Bengaluru and people often used to say, "Catch it now, for the next one might never come!"