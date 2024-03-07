Karnataka

Bengaluru water crisis: Industrial areas now bears the brunt

1. Rising temperatures and meteorological warnings:

Bengaluru experienced its hottest day of 2024 on March 5, with a maximum temperature of 36°C.

2. Peenya industrial area struggles:

Peenya industrial area is facing significant water shortages. Garment manufacturing, electroplating, and more are grappling with water-dependent processes.

3. Dried borewells and escalating production costs:

Borewells in industrial areas have dried up, intensifying the crisis. Private water tankers contribute to increased production costs for industries.

4. Industry appeals to BWSSB for treated water:

The industrial sector is seeking alternative water sources to sustain production amidst the crisis.

5. State-level acknowledgment and water sourcing efforts:

Karnataka industries minister MB Patil recognizes severe water problems in industrial areas across districts.

6. Residents' welfare associations (RWAs) respond:

Private water tanker refusals prompt RWAs to warn residents about potential shortages due to the government's vehicle seizures.

7. Seized vehicles for water supply:

Vehicles seized by the state government are repurposed by the BWSSB to address household water shortages.

