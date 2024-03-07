Bengaluru water crisis: Industrial areas now bears the brunt

Karnataka
Bengaluru experienced its hottest day of 2024 on March 5, with a maximum temperature of 36°C.
Peenya industrial area is facing significant water shortages. Garment manufacturing, electroplating, and more are grappling with water-dependent processes.
Borewells in industrial areas have dried up, intensifying the crisis. Private water tankers contribute to increased production costs for industries.
The industrial sector is seeking alternative water sources to sustain production amidst the crisis.
Karnataka industries minister MB Patil recognizes severe water problems in industrial areas across districts.
Private water tanker refusals prompt RWAs to warn residents about potential shortages due to the government's vehicle seizures.
Vehicles seized by the state government are repurposed by the BWSSB to address household water shortages.