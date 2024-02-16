Karnataka

Karnataka Budget 2024: Key takeaways from health sector

1. Advancements in Cancer Care:

To enhance cancer care, Day-Care Chemotherapy Centres will be established in each district, allocating a total of Rs 20 crore for this initiative.

2. Breast and Cervical Cancer Detection:

The budget earmarks funds for the provision of Digital Mammography machines to 20 district hospitals, focusing on early diagnosis and treatment of breast and cervical cancer.

3. Strengthening Diagnostic Facilities:

Colposcopy machines will be provided to KC General Hospital, Bengaluru, and district hospitals in Udupi, Kolar, and Davanagere, with a budget of Rs 21 crore.

4. Fire Safety in Healthcare:

A Fire Fighting System will be installed in 13 district hospitals, aiming to enhance safety measures in healthcare facilities, with a total cost of Rs 6 crore.

5. Addressing Haemophilia and Thalassemia Treatment Gaps:

A Rs 7 crore allocation will address the shortage of treatment facilities for Haemophilia and Thalassemia in Kalyana Karnataka, strengthening ICDT centres in Kalaburagi and Koppal.

6. Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure:

Rs 280 crore will facilitate the construction of 100-bedded taluka hospitals in Anekal, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Shringeri, Khanapura, Shirahatti, and Yelandur talukas.

7. Boosting Mother and Child Healthcare:

Rs 150 crore is allocated for the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital building and other infrastructure facilities at the KC General Hospital premises in Bengaluru.

8. Strengthening Primary Health Centers:

With a budget of Rs 221 crore, 46 new Primary Health Centres will be established through KKRDB.

9. Judicial Inquiry into COVID-19 Management:

An Inquiry Commission will be formed to conduct a judicial inquiry into the serious allegations mentioned in the Public Accounts Committee Report of 2021.

