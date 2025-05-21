English

Talakadu: The mysterious town buried in sand

Lost in sand, wrapped in legend! Talakadu is Karnataka’s mystical riverside town where ancient temples vanish beneath golden dunes. Ready to uncover the secret?

karnataka-news May 21 2025
Author: Keerthika MV Image Credits:Wikipedia
Where is Talakadu?

  • Just 45 km from Mysuru | 130 km from Bengaluru 
  • Nestled along the serene banks of River Kaveri 
  • A town known for its ancient temples… buried beneath layers of shifting sand!
Image credits: Social Media
History: Curse of Talakadu

In the 17th century, Queen Alamelamma cursed the land: "Let Talakadu be buried in sand!" Since then, sand has buried much of the town’s ancient temples and stories.

Image credits: Social Media
Panchalinga darshana

A sacred ritual held once every 12 years, where devotees visit five ancient Shiva temples in Talakadu, experiencing spirituality amid sand and history.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Five sacred shrines, one legendary town

Vaidyanatheshwara, Maruleshwara, Pathaleshwara, Arakeshwara, and Mallikarjuna temples in Talakadu are partly buried in sand, adding to their mystery and charm.

Image credits: Social Media
Architecture views of Talakadu temples

Talakadu temples display exquisite Dravidian and Hoysala architecture with detailed carvings and pillars, standing strong despite being partially buried in sand.

Image credits: Wikipedia
River Kaveri at Talakadu

The serene Kaveri River at Talakadu offers peaceful spots for relaxation, scenic coracle rides, and stunning monsoon views surrounded by lush greenery and mist.

Image credits: Social Media
Best time to visit Talakadu

The best time to visit Talakadu is from July to January when monsoon and post-monsoon rains bring lush greenery, pleasant weather, and flowing rivers.

Image credits: Wikipedia

