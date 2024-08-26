Karnataka

What is Ovitrap? BBMP implements THIS to curb Dengue in Bengaluru

BBMP's new initiative to combat Dengue

BBMP and the Health Dept launched a program to eradicate Aedes mosquitoes in Bengaluru, installing 120 Ovitraps in Gopalpur to curb Dengue and Malaria.
 

What's an Ovitrap?

Ovitraps are bio-devices filled with water and chemicals to attract and kill Aedes mosquitoes, targeting larvae to reduce the adult mosquito population.

Pilot study in Gopalpur

120 Ovitraps installed in Gopalpur, Binnipet Ward, are monitored weekly for mosquito eggs, larvae, and pupae by health workers.
 

How Ovitraps work

Ovitraps mimic mosquito breeding grounds. The chemical pyriproxyfen in these traps prevents larvae from maturing into adult mosquitoes.

WHO-approved surveillance tool

Ovitraps are WHO-approved for mosquito surveillance, helping to identify hotspots and assess disease transmission risks.

Success in other regions

Successful trials in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum and Bengaluru’s Jalahalli IAF Station showed a significant reduction in mosquito populations.

Involvement of medical colleges

BMCRI and M S Ramaiah Medical College are involved in evaluating Ovitraps’ effectiveness in controlling mosquito populations.

Nationwide implementation

Rentokil PCI distributes eco-biotraps across 22 states, aiming to replicate the success seen in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Future plans in Karnataka

If successful, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao plans to expand Ovitrap installations across Karnataka to curb dengue and other diseases.

