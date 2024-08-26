What is Ovitrap? BBMP implements THIS to curb Dengue in Bengaluru

Karnataka
BBMP and the Health Dept launched a program to eradicate Aedes mosquitoes in Bengaluru, installing 120 Ovitraps in Gopalpur to curb Dengue and Malaria.
Ovitraps are bio-devices filled with water and chemicals to attract and kill Aedes mosquitoes, targeting larvae to reduce the adult mosquito population.
120 Ovitraps installed in Gopalpur, Binnipet Ward, are monitored weekly for mosquito eggs, larvae, and pupae by health workers.
Ovitraps mimic mosquito breeding grounds. The chemical pyriproxyfen in these traps prevents larvae from maturing into adult mosquitoes.
Ovitraps are WHO-approved for mosquito surveillance, helping to identify hotspots and assess disease transmission risks.
Successful trials in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum and Bengaluru’s Jalahalli IAF Station showed a significant reduction in mosquito populations.
BMCRI and M S Ramaiah Medical College are involved in evaluating Ovitraps’ effectiveness in controlling mosquito populations.
Rentokil PCI distributes eco-biotraps across 22 states, aiming to replicate the success seen in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
If successful, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao plans to expand Ovitrap installations across Karnataka to curb dengue and other diseases.