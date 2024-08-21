Silk board to Whitefield road: Routes to avoid during Bengaluru rains

Karnataka
With heavy rains hitting Bengaluru, certain roads are more prone to flooding and congestion. Follow our updated guide to avoid problematic areas and stay safe during your travels.
To navigate Bengaluru safely during torrential downpours, steer clear of roads known for severe waterlogging and traffic jams. Here’s a rundown of areas to avoid.
Whitefield Road faces frequent waterlogging issues during heavy rains. To avoid traffic delays and potential flooding, seek alternative routes.
Old Airport Road suffers from poor drainage and is prone to severe waterlogging. To prevent getting caught in traffic jams, choose different roads during rainy conditions.
The Bellandur area experiences significant flooding during heavy rains. Stay away from this region to avoid road closures and unsafe driving conditions.
Indiranagar’s streets can quickly become congested and flooded. To avoid delays and hazardous conditions, plan your route to bypass this area.
Silk Board is notorious for severe traffic congestion, and waterlogging during rainfall. Avoid this intersection and seek alternative routes to navigate around the area.
Keep track of live traffic updates and weather conditions to make informed decisions. Use apps to check current road statuses and stay safe during Bengaluru rains.