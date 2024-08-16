Karnataka

Karnataka govt issues 10 guidelines to schools amid Dengue outbreak

Karnataka's Education Department has released 10 new guidelines for schools to combat the rise in dengue fever cases and protect students.

Full-sleeved attire

Students must wear full-sleeved tops or shirts and pants or leggings to reduce exposure to mosquitoes during school hours.

Mosquito repellant

Students should apply mosquito repellent to their hands and feet before arriving at school to prevent mosquito bites.
 

Dengue awareness displays

Schools must display dengue control measures on notice boards in classrooms and common areas for continuous student education.

Clean water storage

Keep water storage containers tightly closed, scrubbed, and cleaned weekly to prevent mosquito breeding sites.
 

Timely waste disposal

Dispose of solid waste promptly to avoid the accumulation of rainwater, which can lead to mosquito breeding.

Proper rainwater drainage

Ensure effective drainage systems are in place to handle rainwater and prevent pooling on school grounds.

Dengue info during prayers

Share dengue fever control information during morning prayers to enhance student awareness.

Parent awareness campaign

Use WhatsApp groups and parent meetings to share dengue control information and raise awareness among families.

Provide mosquito repellants

Collaborate with local resources to provide mosquito repellents to students on a priority basis.

Manage adjacent waste

Prevent the accumulation of solid waste in vacant plots next to the school, seeking Panchayat support if needed.

