Renukaswamy murder case: 70% FSL report shows actor Darshan in trouble

Karnataka
Kamakshipalya police now hold 70% of the FSL report for the Renukaswamy murder case. This crucial evidence is expected to significantly impact the ongoing investigation.
ACP Chandan Kumar's team sent collected evidence to Madiwala FSL. 70% of the FSL reports, including critical technical data, are now with the Kamakshipalya police.
The police are still waiting for reports on CCTV footage and mobile data. These reports are essential for piecing together the full picture of the crime.
The post-mortem of Renukaswamy revealed severe injuries: a broken sternum, punctured lung, spinal cord fracture, and other significant trauma indicating a brutal assault.
Key findings include fingerprint reports, blood stains on the accused's clothes, and footprints at the crime scene, crucial for linking suspects to the crime.
The remaining 30% of the FSL report, including mobile, CCTV, and audio data, is still pending from Hyderabad FSL. This data will further support the investigation.
City police, including Commissioner Dayanand and ACP Chandan, are reviewing FSL reports. Evidence is tightening the legal net around actor Darshan and his associates.