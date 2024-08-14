Karnataka

Renukaswamy murder case: 70% FSL report shows actor Darshan in trouble

Police acquire key evidence in Renukaswamy case

Kamakshipalya police now hold 70% of the FSL report for the Renukaswamy murder case. This crucial evidence is expected to significantly impact the ongoing investigation.

FSL reports with Kamakshipalya police

ACP Chandan Kumar's team sent collected evidence to Madiwala FSL. 70% of the FSL reports, including critical technical data, are now with the Kamakshipalya police.
 

CCTV and mobile data still pending

The police are still waiting for reports on CCTV footage and mobile data. These reports are essential for piecing together the full picture of the crime.
 

Severe injuries detailed in Post-Mortem

The post-mortem of Renukaswamy revealed severe injuries: a broken sternum, punctured lung, spinal cord fracture, and other significant trauma indicating a brutal assault.

Significant FSL reports revealed

Key findings include fingerprint reports, blood stains on the accused's clothes, and footprints at the crime scene, crucial for linking suspects to the crime.

Remaining 30% FSL report expected

The remaining 30% of the FSL report, including mobile, CCTV, and audio data, is still pending from Hyderabad FSL. This data will further support the investigation.

Legal experts assess FSL reports

City police, including Commissioner Dayanand and ACP Chandan, are reviewing FSL reports. Evidence is tightening the legal net around actor Darshan and his associates.

