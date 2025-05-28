Known for its deep blue colour and potent venom, the Blue Poison Dart Frog uses its toxin as a defence against predators.
Though it appears sweet and strawberry-like, this frog carries deadly poison within its attractive skin.
Despite its small size, this frog is highly poisonous; its venom can paralyse and kill small animals.
Among the most poisonous frogs, it carries enough venom to kill ten humans.
Despite its bright colours, this frog is highly toxic and produces alkaloids to deter predators.
Small but powerful, this frog’s unique chemical defence system makes it a subject of study.
As beautiful as it is dangerous, its vibrant colours warn of its toxicity.
Known for its traditional use in dyeing, this frog also possesses potent skin toxins.
With vibrant colours and poisonous skin, this frog uses its venom for protection in the wild.
The Golfodulcean Poison Frog, native to Costa Rica, is known for its bright coloration and toxic skin used to deter predators.
The Spot-legged Poison Frog, native to Central America, has bright colours and toxic skin alkaloids it gains from its insect diet for defence.
