English

Blue Poison Dart Frog

Known for its deep blue colour and potent venom, the Blue Poison Dart Frog uses its toxin as a defence against predators.

Science May 28 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:google
English

Strawberry Poison Dart Frog

Though it appears sweet and strawberry-like, this frog carries deadly poison within its attractive skin.

Image credits: google
English

Black-legged Poison Dart Frog (Phyllobates bicolor)

Despite its small size, this frog is highly poisonous; its venom can paralyse and kill small animals.

Image credits: google
English

Golden Poison Dart Frog

Among the most poisonous frogs, it carries enough venom to kill ten humans.

Image credits: google
English

Phantasmal Poison Frog

Despite its bright colours, this frog is highly toxic and produces alkaloids to deter predators.

Image credits: google
English

Kokoe Poison Frog

Small but powerful, this frog’s unique chemical defence system makes it a subject of study.

Image credits: google
English

Lovely Poison Frog

As beautiful as it is dangerous, its vibrant colours warn of its toxicity.

Image credits: google
English

Dyeing Dart Frog

Known for its traditional use in dyeing, this frog also possesses potent skin toxins.

Image credits: google
English

Anthony's Poison Arrow Frog

With vibrant colours and poisonous skin, this frog uses its venom for protection in the wild.

Image credits: google
English

Golfodulcean Poison Frog

The Golfodulcean Poison Frog, native to Costa Rica, is known for its bright coloration and toxic skin used to deter predators.

Image credits: google
English

Spot Legged Poison Frog

The Spot-legged Poison Frog, native to Central America, has bright colours and toxic skin alkaloids it gains from its insect diet for defence.

Image credits: google

Some birds sought refuge HERE as killer Asteroid struck

Tarantula Nebula: Unveiling the Universe's most unique nursery

Did Jupiter and Mars ever have a planet in between? Read on

Can Venus' clouds be brought to earth? Read on