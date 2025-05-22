English

Discovery of Ancient Bird Skull

A 69-million-year-old skull of Vegavis iaai, a loon-like bird, was found in Antarctica, making it the earliest known modern bird fossil.

Science May 22 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Pixabay
Fossil Offers New Clues

Discovered in 2011, the nearly complete skull reveals modern features like a toothless beak and braincase similar to today’s birds.

Evolutionary Importance

The skull helps settle debates over Vegavis’ place in the bird family tree and shows traits seen in diving birds like loons or ducks.

Survival After the Asteroid

The bird lived shortly before the mass extinction event. Its presence in Antarctica hints at possible survival factors linked to the region.

Antarctica’s Unique Role

Antarctica, once temperate and forested, may have sheltered species like Vegavis from the asteroid’s devastating climate effects.

A New Piece in Bird Evolution

The fossil supports the idea that modern birds began evolving in the Southern Hemisphere during the late Cretaceous period.

Final Frontier for Paleontology

Scientists believe Antarctica holds key insights into bird evolution, offering clues about how some species outlived the dinosaurs.

