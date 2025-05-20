English

Venus

Venus is covered in dense clouds that block the surface and are rich in corrosive sulfuric acid, making atmospheric exploration extremely challenging

Science May 20 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Pixabay
Venus Planet

China plans a Venus sample-return mission by 2033 to bring back cloud and atmospheric samples, a task never attempted before.

Image credits: Pixabay
Goal of the mission

A major goal of the mission is to study UV-absorbing patches in Venus' atmosphere, which might be linked to unknown chemical or biological processes.

Venus' Atmosphere

Scientists hope to detect potential microbial life in Venus' atmosphere, especially in the temperate middle cloud layers.

Venus' Clouds

Venus' dense, acidic clouds demand advanced technology, possibly involving a winged craft for entry and a rocket for sample return.

Ascent of the Vehicle on Venus

The ascent vehicle must launch without GPS or visual cues, adding complexity due to Venus' thick haze and lack of a magnetic field.

Venus as a habitat for life

Past studies have hinted at biosignatures like phosphine and ammonia, fueling interest in Venus as a potential habitat for life.

Study of Venus

Even if life isn't found, analyzing Venus' organic chemistry could reveal key insights into planetary evolution and habitability

