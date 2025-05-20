Venus is covered in dense clouds that block the surface and are rich in corrosive sulfuric acid, making atmospheric exploration extremely challenging
China plans a Venus sample-return mission by 2033 to bring back cloud and atmospheric samples, a task never attempted before.
A major goal of the mission is to study UV-absorbing patches in Venus' atmosphere, which might be linked to unknown chemical or biological processes.
Scientists hope to detect potential microbial life in Venus' atmosphere, especially in the temperate middle cloud layers.
Venus' dense, acidic clouds demand advanced technology, possibly involving a winged craft for entry and a rocket for sample return.
The ascent vehicle must launch without GPS or visual cues, adding complexity due to Venus' thick haze and lack of a magnetic field.
Past studies have hinted at biosignatures like phosphine and ammonia, fueling interest in Venus as a potential habitat for life.
Even if life isn't found, analyzing Venus' organic chemistry could reveal key insights into planetary evolution and habitability