A Giant Among Nebulae

While Orion and Carina are vast, the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud dwarfs them, spanning 1,000 light-years and hosting nearly a million stars

Science May 21 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Pixabay
Stellar Powerhouse

Home to stars over 100 times the Sun's mass, the Tarantula Nebula harbors enough gas to birth hundreds of thousands more in the future

Image credits: Pixabay
A Glimpse Through Hubble

Hubble imaged a corner of the nebula near the R136 cluster using UV, visible, and near-IR filters, revealing a vibrant tapestry of stars and gas.

Dust and Light Play

Dust in the nebula absorbs blue light, making many stars appear redder—highlighting the region’s dense and dynamic stellar environment.

