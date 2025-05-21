While Orion and Carina are vast, the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud dwarfs them, spanning 1,000 light-years and hosting nearly a million stars
Home to stars over 100 times the Sun's mass, the Tarantula Nebula harbors enough gas to birth hundreds of thousands more in the future
Hubble imaged a corner of the nebula near the R136 cluster using UV, visible, and near-IR filters, revealing a vibrant tapestry of stars and gas.
Dust in the nebula absorbs blue light, making many stars appear redder—highlighting the region’s dense and dynamic stellar environment.
