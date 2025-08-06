English

AI Cracks a Meteorite’s Secret

A 1724 meteorite holds a rare mineral that defies the rules of heat. Thanks to AI, scientists just uncovered its thermal superpower.

Author: Srishti MS
Heat Rules Broken

The meteorite mineral conducts heat like both a crystal and a glass—two materials with opposite behaviors. This is unheard of in science.

Why It Matters

Controlling heat is key for electronics, spacecraft, and waste-heat recovery. This mineral could change the way we manage extreme heat.

The Scientist Behind It

Columbia’s Michele Simoncelli used quantum physics and AI to predict this unique heat behavior—starting from first principles.

A 1960s Prediction Comes True

The mineral is a special form of silicon dioxide called tridymite, predicted decades ago and now proven to have hybrid thermal properties.

Confirmed by Experiments

French researchers tested a piece from the 1724 Steinbach meteorite—and it showed constant thermal conductivity from 80K to 380K.

Found on Mars Too

This same mineral has been spotted on Mars, offering clues to how planets handle heat over time and what that tells us about their evolution.

Industrial Impact

Tridymite-like materials may form in furnace bricks and could improve heat efficiency in steelmaking—cutting emissions from the industry.

Future Tech Potential

These discoveries could help create better thermoelectrics, wearable tech, and even neuromorphic and spintronic devices of tomorrow.

AI + Quantum = Breakthroughs

Simoncelli’s lab is combining AI and quantum theory to simulate, design, and discover new materials that solve real-world heat challenges.

Source

Based on research by Columbia Engineering, Sorbonne University & published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), July 2025.

