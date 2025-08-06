A 1724 meteorite holds a rare mineral that defies the rules of heat. Thanks to AI, scientists just uncovered its thermal superpower.
The meteorite mineral conducts heat like both a crystal and a glass—two materials with opposite behaviors. This is unheard of in science.
Controlling heat is key for electronics, spacecraft, and waste-heat recovery. This mineral could change the way we manage extreme heat.
Columbia’s Michele Simoncelli used quantum physics and AI to predict this unique heat behavior—starting from first principles.
The mineral is a special form of silicon dioxide called tridymite, predicted decades ago and now proven to have hybrid thermal properties.
French researchers tested a piece from the 1724 Steinbach meteorite—and it showed constant thermal conductivity from 80K to 380K.
This same mineral has been spotted on Mars, offering clues to how planets handle heat over time and what that tells us about their evolution.
Tridymite-like materials may form in furnace bricks and could improve heat efficiency in steelmaking—cutting emissions from the industry.
These discoveries could help create better thermoelectrics, wearable tech, and even neuromorphic and spintronic devices of tomorrow.
Simoncelli’s lab is combining AI and quantum theory to simulate, design, and discover new materials that solve real-world heat challenges.
Based on research by Columbia Engineering, Sorbonne University & published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), July 2025.
