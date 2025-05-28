English

21% of oceans are now darker: What it means for the Planet

Science May 28 2025
Author: Sunita Iyer Image Credits:Pixabay
One-Fifth of the Global Ocean is Darkening

New research shows over 21% of the ocean has become darker between 2003 and 2022, covering 75 million sq km.

Image credits: Pixabay
What Is Ocean Darkening?

It’s when light penetration reduces in ocean waters, shrinking photic zones — the sunlit layers that support 90% of marine life.

Image credits: Pixabay
Photic Zones Are Getting Shallower

Over 9% of ocean areas lost more than 50m in photic zone depth; Around 2.6% of oceans saw over 100m loss in sunlit depth.

Image credits: Pixabay
Some Areas Are Getting Lighter

About 10% of the ocean — around 37 million sq km — actually became brighter over the past 20 years.

Image credits: Pixabay
How Scientists Measured the Changes

Using NASA satellite data and custom algorithms, researchers analyzed photic zone depths in 9km ocean pixels globally.

Image credits: Pixabay
What’s Causing the Darkening?

Darkening is driven by sediment, runoff, and climate-linked algal shifts.

Image credits: Pixabay
Climate Hotspots Show Sharpest Changes

The Gulf Stream, Arctic, and Antarctic experienced the most prominent photic zone changes due to climate change.

Image credits: Pixabay
Why This Matters for Marine Life

Animals that depend on light for survival are being pushed toward the surface, where they face greater competition and stress.

Image credits: Pixabay
Impact Beyond Marine Life

Photic zones support oxygen, food chains, and climate regulation.

Image credits: Pixabay
Experts Sound the Alarm

“These findings are a genuine cause for concern,” says Dr. Thomas Davies.

Image credits: Pixabay

