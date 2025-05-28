English

New Findings

Astronomers found J0107a, a barred spiral galaxy from 11.1B years ago, forming stars 300× faster than the Milky Way—without signs of any galactic collision.

Science May 28 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Pixabay
Spiral Galaxy

Using Webb and ALMA, researchers saw J0107a has a well-formed bar and disk, suggesting calm evolution and bar-induced starbursts, not violent mergers.

Image credits: Pixabay
Early starburst galaxies

Thanks to Webb’s infrared vision, scientists could peer through the dust and revealed that many early starburst galaxies had orderly spiral structures.

Image credits: Nasa
Massive gas flows

J0107a's bar stirs massive gas flows, with 50% of the galaxy’s mass in its bar—much higher than modern galaxies—fueling intense central star formation.

Image credits: Nasa
Early Universe

This discovery is the first to show bar-induced starbursts in the early Universe, challenging classic theories that relied on collisions and mergers.

Image credits: Nasa

