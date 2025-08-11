English

Tiny Spacecraft Could Race to a Black Hole

Scientists propose a paperclip-sized spacecraft, powered by lasers, to reach a nearby black hole and test the very limits of physics.

Science Aug 11 2025
Author: Srishti MS Image Credits:AI generated
Paperclip-Sized Pioneer

Imagine a spacecraft no bigger than a paperclip, propelled by Earth-based lasers, racing toward a black hole to test the very laws of physics.

Image credits: Social media X
Visionary Behind the Plan

Astrophysicist Cosimo Bambi of Fudan University has outlined a blueprint for such a mission in the journal iScience—a journey that could take 80–100 years.

Image credits: Getty
Hunting the Nearest Black Hole

Scientists suspect there may be a black hole just 20–25 light-years away. Finding it could be possible within the next decade using new detection methods.

Image credits: Getty
Speed Challenge

Chemical rockets won’t cut it. Instead, nanocrafts—gram-scale probes with light sails—would be blasted by powerful lasers to reach up to one-third the speed of light.

Image credits: Getty
Century-Long Quest

At that speed, the craft could arrive in about 70 years. Data would take another 20 years to return, making it a multi-generational mission.

Image credits: Getty
Rewriting Physics

A probe near a black hole could reveal if event horizons exist, test general relativity under extreme conditions, and uncover unknown laws of nature shaping the cosmos.

Image credits: AI generated
Price Tag

Today, the laser system alone would cost €1 trillion, but to astrophysicist and black hole expert Cosimo Bambi believes future tech advances could slash that cost within decades.

Image credits: Getty
From Science Fiction to Reality

Many once-impossible ideas—like detecting gravitational waves or imaging black holes—are now science fact. This mission could be next.

Image credits: AI generated
Source

Reporting in the Cell Press journal iScience. This work was supported by funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Image credits: Getty

