Why Tropical Birds Are Vanishing and What It Means for Us

Climate change Aug 13 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Surprising Findings

Recent study suggests that bird numbers have dropped by 25%–38% in tropical regions since 1950 due to increasing exposure to extreme heat.

Studying Bird Populations

The study analyzed over 3,000 bird populations worldwide. It covered data from 1950 to 2020, making it one of the most comprehensive bird studies to date.

Rising Heat

Extreme heat events have increased over the years, especially near the equator. These events now occur 10 times more often than in the mid-20th century.

Changing Climates

Tropical birds are adapted to stable climates and have narrow heat tolerance ranges. This makes them highly vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

Damages Caused

At high temperatures, birds can experience hyperthermia, disorientation or collapse, long-term damage, or death of nestlings.

Dangerous Heat

Extreme heat also impacts breeding. Birds must rest or hide during the hottest parts of the day, reducing food intake and parental care.

Research By

Led by researchers at the University of Queensland and the University of Cape Town, the study focused on extreme weather events.

Bird Population Data

Daily weather data (since 1940) was matched with bird population data to pinpoint the effects of specific heat events on wildlife.

Older Models

The models included data on land development and population density to separate the effects of climate from direct human pressures.

Decline in Population Globally

Even remote forests are seeing population declines. This proves that climate change is impacting wildlife everywhere.

Bird Species

Tropical regions host nearly half of all bird species on Earth. If bird populations continue to decline, it could lead to global ripple effects in ecosystems.

Protecting Wildlife

It's still important to protect natural habitats, but we also need to help wildlife adapt to climate change, especially in tropical areas.

Environmental Protection

To protect tropical birds and our planet, we need to reduce pollution from greenhouse gases, find ways to remove carbon from the air, and support climate-friendly laws and actions.

Source:

Read more at Phys.org

Research published in Nature Ecology & Evolution

