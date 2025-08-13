Recent study suggests that bird numbers have dropped by 25%–38% in tropical regions since 1950 due to increasing exposure to extreme heat.
The study analyzed over 3,000 bird populations worldwide. It covered data from 1950 to 2020, making it one of the most comprehensive bird studies to date.
Extreme heat events have increased over the years, especially near the equator. These events now occur 10 times more often than in the mid-20th century.
Tropical birds are adapted to stable climates and have narrow heat tolerance ranges. This makes them highly vulnerable to extreme temperatures.
At high temperatures, birds can experience hyperthermia, disorientation or collapse, long-term damage, or death of nestlings.
Extreme heat also impacts breeding. Birds must rest or hide during the hottest parts of the day, reducing food intake and parental care.
Led by researchers at the University of Queensland and the University of Cape Town, the study focused on extreme weather events.
Daily weather data (since 1940) was matched with bird population data to pinpoint the effects of specific heat events on wildlife.
The models included data on land development and population density to separate the effects of climate from direct human pressures.
Even remote forests are seeing population declines. This proves that climate change is impacting wildlife everywhere.
Tropical regions host nearly half of all bird species on Earth. If bird populations continue to decline, it could lead to global ripple effects in ecosystems.
It's still important to protect natural habitats, but we also need to help wildlife adapt to climate change, especially in tropical areas.
To protect tropical birds and our planet, we need to reduce pollution from greenhouse gases, find ways to remove carbon from the air, and support climate-friendly laws and actions.
Read more at Phys.org
Research published in Nature Ecology & Evolution
