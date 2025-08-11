English

Massive Hidden Canyons Found Beneath Antarctic Ice; See Why It Matters

Climate change Aug 11 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Canyons Under Antarctica

Researchers have found 332 new submarine canyons beneath Antarctica. This discovery could help expand our understanding of the continent’s underwater landscape.

Research By

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Marine Geology. The work was led by Dr David Amblàs and Dr Riccardo Arosio.

Massive Canyons

The catalogue identifies five times as many Antarctic canyons as earlier studies, showing how underexplored these regions are.

4,000 Metres Deep

Some of the newly identified canyons reach depths greater than 4,000 metres, especially in East Antarctica.

Canyons in East Antarctica

In East Antarctica, canyons are larger, more complex, and U-shaped, shaped by prolonged glacial and sedimentary processes.

Canyons in West Antarctica

In West Antarctica, canyons are shorter, steeper, and V-shaped, indicating different geological histories.

How Was the Study Done?

The study used the IBCSO v2, the most detailed bathymetric map of the region to date, with 500 m/pixel resolution.

How Are Canyons Formed?

Antarctic canyons are primarily shaped by glaciers and turbidity currents, fast, sediment-laden flows that carve deep valleys in the seafloor.

Ocean Circulation

The canyons help shape the flow of cold, dense Antarctic Bottom Water, a key driver of global ocean circulation.

Current Climate Study Models

Current climate and ocean models don’t fully include how canyons affect water flow, which makes their predictions less accurate.

Biodiverse Ecosystems

Submarine canyons support biodiverse ecosystems, acting as corridors for sediment and nutrient transport from coastal to deep-sea environments.

Climate Change

Better knowledge of these canyon systems means more reliable models for predicting climate and weather patterns worldwide.

Source:

Read more at: ScienceDaily.com 

Findings published in Marine Geology

