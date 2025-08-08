English

This Ancient Predator Ate Bones to Survive Global Warming

Climate change Aug 08 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
English

Global Warming

Around 56 million years ago, Earth went through a period of rapid global warming. During this time, some animals had to change how they ate to survive.

Image credits: Getty
English

PETM

This period was called Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM).

Image credits: Getty
English

Dissacus praenuntius

A meat-eating mammal named Dissacus praenuntius, which lived during this time, began eating more bones, a surprising survival strategy.

Image credits: Sci.news
English

Research Led By

The research was led by Andrew Schwartz, a PhD student at Rutgers University, with co-authors Robert Scott (Rutgers) and Larisa DeSantis (Vanderbilt University).

Image credits: Getty
English

Studying Fossils

The team studied microscopic scratches and pits on fossil teeth to figure out what the animal had been eating. This method is called dental microwear texture analysis.

Image credits: Getty
English

Changing Environments

Before the climate warmed, Dissacus ate mainly flesh, similar to today’s cheetahs.

Image credits: Getty
English

Living on Bones

As prey became harder to find, Dissacus shifted to biting harder materials like bones, similar to how modern lions or hyenas feed.

Image credits: Getty
English

Body Structure

Dissacus was about the size of a coyote, with wolf-like features, a large head, and even tiny hooves on its toes.

Image credits: Getty
English

Changing Body Size

Fossil evidence suggests that Dissacus got smaller in size during this period, likely due to less available food, not just rising temperatures.

Image credits: Getty
English

Understanding Climate Crisis

Schwartz says studying ancient warming helps us understand what might happen in today’s climate crisis: rising CO₂ and hotter temperatures etc.

Image credits: Getty
English

Adaptation

The ability to eat different types of food was key to survival during the PETM.

Image credits: Getty
English

Animal Behaviour

Animals today that eat only specific foods, like pandas, may be more at risk from climate change. In contrast, raccoons or jackals, which eat many things, may cope better.

Image credits: Getty
English

Global Warming

The study suggests that modern global warming could also lead to big shifts in predator-prey relationships and force animals to change their behaviour to survive.

Image credits: Getty
English

Source:

Read more at Sciencedaily.com 

The results were published in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology.

Image credits: Getty

Can Dinosaur Teeth Tell Us About Earth’s Past Climate? Study Says This

US Northeast Braces for the Worst Hurricane Since 1938, Experts Warn