Scientists Discover Giant Sand Structures Beneath the North Sea

Climate change Aug 15 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Surprising Discovery

Scientists have made a surprising discovery deep beneath the North Sea. They have found huge sand formations that break the normal rules of how Earth’s layers usually form.

Image credits: Getty
Researchers

The discovery was made by researchers from The University of Manchester, working closely with experts in the energy industry.

Image credits: Getty
Advanced Techniques

Using advanced 3D seismic imaging, and data from hundreds of wells, they found massive mounds of sand, some several kilometres wide, buried deep underground.

Image credits: Getty
Sand Structures

These sand structures have sunk downwards, pushing up softer, older materials from below. 

Image credits: Getty
Stratigraphic Inversion

Normally, older rocks remain at the bottom and younger layers build on top over time.This unusual upside-down layering is called stratigraphic inversion.

Image credits: Getty
Groundbreaking Discovery

While small examples of this have been seen before, this is the largest known case, making it a groundbreaking discovery.

Image credits: Getty
Sinkites and Floatites

The scientists have named these giant sand formations "sinkites" (because the sand sank), and the lighter, lifted layers above them are called "floatites".

Image credits: Getty
Sand Formations from Millions of Years Ago

These formations likely formed millions of years ago, during the Late Miocene to Pliocene periods, possibly due to earthquakes or sudden underground pressure shifts.

Image credits: Getty
How Were They Formed?

These events may have caused the sand to liquefy and sink through cracks in the seabed, while the lighter sediment, full of tiny marine fossils, floated upward.

Image credits: Getty
Studying the Sea

According to Prof Mads Huuse, lead researcher on the project, this finding is important because it shows how fluids and sediments can behave in very unusual ways underground.

Image credits: Getty
How Can the Study Help?

Understanding how these formations occur could help scientists better predict where oil, gas, or carbon dioxide might safely be stored underground.

Image credits: Getty
Climate Change

That makes it a major development for carbon capture and storage (CCS), a key strategy in fighting climate change.

Image credits: Getty
Source:

Read more at: ScienceDaily.com

Research published in Communications Earth & Environment, Nature.

Image credits: Getty

